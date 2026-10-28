Hero MotoCorp posts 41% Q2 FY2027 profit rise to ₹1,861cr
Business
Hero MotoCorp just posted a strong 41% jump in profit for Q2 FY2027, hitting ₹1,861 crore compared to last year's ₹1,309 crore.
Revenue also climbed 23%, reaching ₹14,971 crore.
Even with rising costs, the company kept its EBITDA margin steady at 13.4%, showing solid financial management.
Hero MotoCorp launches VIDA in Nepal
The boost came from surging scooter sales (up 47%) and a huge 76% jump in VIDA electric scooter sales.
Hero also took VIDA global by launching in Nepal.
Back home, they are investing cumulatively more than ₹3,200 crore in Andhra Pradesh to build a new Global Parts Centre in Tirupati, another move aimed at speeding up growth and making their supply chain even stronger.