Hero MotoCorp reports strong quarterly performance, posts ₹1,348cr profit

Hero sold nearly 17 lakh bikes this quarter—a 16% jump from last year. Normalized profit after tax rose 20% to ₹1,439 crore, and operating margins stayed healthy at almost 15%.

Dividend and strategic investments

Shareholders are getting a sweet interim dividend of ₹110 per share (with Feb 11 as the key date).

Plus, Hero is investing more in Euler Motors Private Limited and adding solar power at its plants—moves that signal confidence in growth and sustainability for the future.