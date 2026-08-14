Hero MotoCorp revenue up 34.94% while net profit falls 17.18%

Hero MotoCorp just posted a huge 34.94% jump in revenue for the June 2026 quarter, hitting ₹13,126.35 crore, so business is definitely booming.

But even with all that growth, their net profit actually dropped by 17.18%, landing at ₹1,412.36 crore compared to last year's ₹1,705.29 crore.

So it's a bit of a mixed bag: more money coming in, but less sticking around as profit.