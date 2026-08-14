Hero MotoCorp revenue up 34.94% while net profit falls 17.18%
Hero MotoCorp just posted a huge 34.94% jump in revenue for the June 2026 quarter, hitting ₹13,126.35 crore, so business is definitely booming.
But even with all that growth, their net profit actually dropped by 17.18%, landing at ₹1,412.36 crore compared to last year's ₹1,705.29 crore.
So it's a bit of a mixed bag: more money coming in, but less sticking around as profit.
Hero MotoCorp EPS slides, EBITDA rises
Earnings per share (EPS) slid from ₹85.26 to ₹70.59 this quarter, but their EBITDA, a measure of how efficiently they run things, rose by 28.04% to ₹2,205.85 crore.
Investors seem pretty upbeat though; Hero MotoCorp's stock closed at ₹5,850 on August 12 and has delivered 22.67% returns over the last 12 months (4.76% over the last 6 months).
Even with profits down, people are still betting on Hero's long-term potential.