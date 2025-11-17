Hero MotoCorp stock pops after strong Q2, but analysts urge caution

Market moves and what experts are saying

The company grabbed more market share during the festive season and its stock is up 38% in 2025 so far, boosted by new premium bikes and EVs.

Motilal Oswal is optimistic, keeping a "Buy" rating with a ₹6,500 target (about 15% higher), expecting steady growth from new launches and exports.

But Antique Stock Broking says the recent rally already reflects high hopes—they want to see proof that Hero's electric vehicle push will pay off long-term.