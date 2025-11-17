Next Article
Hero MotoCorp stock pops after strong Q2, but analysts urge caution
Business
Hero MotoCorp's shares jumped 4% to ₹5,766 on Monday after a solid Q2 showing—its profit margins hit 15%, and it was the top midcap gainer that day.
Still, some analysts are reminding investors not to get carried away just yet, as there are questions about whether this growth can last.
Market moves and what experts are saying
The company grabbed more market share during the festive season and its stock is up 38% in 2025 so far, boosted by new premium bikes and EVs.
Motilal Oswal is optimistic, keeping a "Buy" rating with a ₹6,500 target (about 15% higher), expecting steady growth from new launches and exports.
But Antique Stock Broking says the recent rally already reflects high hopes—they want to see proof that Hero's electric vehicle push will pay off long-term.