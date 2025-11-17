Titan Intech is bringing a ₹250cr tech boost to Amaravati

Over 500 new jobs and a push for "Make in India"

Set on 20 acres in an electronics hub, the facility is expected to create 200 direct and 300+ indirect jobs.

Titan Intech's MD Kumarraju Rudraraju says this move is all about building India's next-gen electronics scene.

The investment also fits right into the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission by supporting homegrown manufacturing and cutting down on imports.