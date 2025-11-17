Next Article
Titan Intech is bringing a ₹250cr tech boost to Amaravati
Titan Intech just signed a deal to invest ₹250 crore in a new manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati.
This factory will make high-value display controllers, intelligent driver systems, and Mini/Micro-LED modules—basically, some of the coolest tech behind screens.
Over 500 new jobs and a push for "Make in India"
Set on 20 acres in an electronics hub, the facility is expected to create 200 direct and 300+ indirect jobs.
Titan Intech's MD Kumarraju Rudraraju says this move is all about building India's next-gen electronics scene.
The investment also fits right into the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission by supporting homegrown manufacturing and cutting down on imports.