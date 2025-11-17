Gold prices dip in India as markets eye US updates Business Nov 17, 2025

Gold just got a bit cheaper in India, with prices dropping to ₹9,373 per gram for 18-carat and up to ₹12,497 for 24-carat.

This follows global trends as everyone waits for key economic news from the US.

While spot gold nudged up slightly worldwide, US futures slipped a little—showing how jumpy the market is right now.