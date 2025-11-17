Wingify's profits plunge 61% even as revenue jumps 34% Business Nov 17, 2025

Wingify, the SaaS company behind Visual Website Optimizer, just posted some surprising numbers for FY25.

Revenue shot up by 34% to ₹386 crore, but expenses climbed even faster—up 70%, with employee costs nearly doubling.

The result? Profits took a big hit, dropping 61% to ₹24 crore compared to last year.