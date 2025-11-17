Next Article
Wingify's profits plunge 61% even as revenue jumps 34%
Business
Wingify, the SaaS company behind Visual Website Optimizer, just posted some surprising numbers for FY25.
Revenue shot up by 34% to ₹386 crore, but expenses climbed even faster—up 70%, with employee costs nearly doubling.
The result? Profits took a big hit, dropping 61% to ₹24 crore compared to last year.
Everstone steps in: What's next for Wingify?
Back in January, investment firm Everstone announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Wingify—one of the bigger moves in India's SaaS scene this year.
CEO Sparsh Gupta is still leading the charge, while co-founder Paras Chopra now has a smaller role.