Hero MotoCorp to buy ₹1,000cr stake in Ather Energy

Hero currently owns nearly 30% of Ather, but that could change depending on how the deal shakes out.

Ather is already doing well: in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, it reported turnover of ₹3,671.76 crore.

The transaction should wrap up within about two weeks after regulatory approvals.

For Hero MotoCorp, this is all about strengthening its position in India's fast-growing EV scene.