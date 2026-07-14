Hero MotoCorp to buy ₹1,000cr stake in Ather Energy
Business
Hero MotoCorp is making a big move into electric vehicles, announcing a ₹1,000 crore investment in Ather Energy.
This fresh cash will boost Hero's stake and deepen its partnership with Ather, which builds electric scooters and runs charging stations.
The deal was greenlit by Hero's board and involves buying shares and other securities.
Hero holds nearly 30% in Ather
Hero currently owns nearly 30% of Ather, but that could change depending on how the deal shakes out.
Ather is already doing well: in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, it reported turnover of ₹3,671.76 crore.
The transaction should wrap up within about two weeks after regulatory approvals.
For Hero MotoCorp, this is all about strengthening its position in India's fast-growing EV scene.