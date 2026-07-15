Hero MotoCorp's early ₹205cr Ather Energy investment now worth ₹14,000cr

Hero hasn't just made money: they've invested over ₹2,400 crore in total and recently put in another ₹1,000 crore.

This partnership gave Hero access to Ather's battery tech and charging network, which helped shape their own VIDA electric scooters.

With shares up 74% this year and trading at ₹1,278.7 on Wednesday, Ather is now a major name in India's EV scene.