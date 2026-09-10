Hero Motors IPO ₹79-₹84 Sep16-18 subscription, valuation up to 3,815cr
Business
Hero Motors, a major player in auto parts, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹79 and ₹84.
You can subscribe from September 16 to 18, and the company is aiming for a valuation of up to ₹3,815 crore.
Funds cut debt, expand up manufacturing
The funds raised will help Hero Motors reduce debt and boost its manufacturing operations in Uttar Pradesh.
Part of the offering includes fresh shares worth up to ₹600 crore, plus an offer for sale from existing shareholders.
Pankaj Munjal leads Hero Motors
Led by Pankaj Munjal, Hero Motors, which counts BMW and Ducati as its clients.
The Munjal family runs India's largest two-wheeler maker by volumes, Hero MotoCorp.
ICICI Securities, JM Financial, and DAM Capital are managing the IPO process.