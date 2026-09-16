Hero Motors opens ₹1,000cr IPO, retail portion 1.96x subscribed

Hero Motors, an automotive technology company engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying engineered powertrain solutions to OEMs, just kicked off its ₹1,000 crore IPO and it's already making waves.

By day one, the offer was subscribed 1.18 times, with retail investors especially pumped (their portion hit nearly double at 1.96 times).

The IPO will remain open for subscription till September 18, and if you're curious about trading, shares are set to list on September 23.