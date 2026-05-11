Hexaware CEO R Srikrishna says clients demand AI impact quickly

Hexaware posts 7.5% quarterly profit jump

According to Srikrishna, trust, domain know-how, and actually understanding client needs are what make IT service providers stand out in the fast-moving AI world.

Hexaware is rolling out a new service every month and reaching out to 100 potential clients within 90 days of each launch.

Even with some industry challenges, the company reported a 7.5% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26 and expects steady growth ahead, showing that adapting quickly really pays off.