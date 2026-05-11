Hexaware CEO R Srikrishna says clients demand AI impact quickly
Hexaware's CEO R Srikrishna says clients are done waiting around for AI results. They want to see real impact in just one or two months, not years.
While big names like OpenAI and Anthropic are entering the AI/services discussion, Srikrishna isn't worried about competition from them just yet.
Hexaware posts 7.5% quarterly profit jump
According to Srikrishna, trust, domain know-how, and actually understanding client needs are what make IT service providers stand out in the fast-moving AI world.
Hexaware is rolling out a new service every month and reaching out to 100 potential clients within 90 days of each launch.
Even with some industry challenges, the company reported a 7.5% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26 and expects steady growth ahead, showing that adapting quickly really pays off.