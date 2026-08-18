Hexaware CEO R Srikrishna says fresh graduates will shape AI
Business
Hexaware CEO R Srikrishna says fresh graduates are set to have a bigger impact in the IT world as AI keeps growing.
While the percentage of freshers in our hiring process has seen a reduction right now, he calls it just a phase, pointing out that many young professionals are already "AI-native" and quick to adapt.
Hexaware AI labs average age 26
Right now, clients prefer experienced hires for AI projects, but Srikrishna expects this to shift as younger talent proves their skills.
He highlights, "In our own AI labs and in pure R&D, the average age is around 26 years" who can build a minimum viable product (MVP) in just eight weeks.
He also sees big opportunities ahead as AI helps companies fix old tech issues and boost productivity, opening doors for the next generation.