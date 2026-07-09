Hexaware names Srinivasan Panchapakesan president and chief platform officer

Panchapakesan to lead Hexaware AI platforms

Panchapakesan is set to head Hexaware's lineup of AI-driven platforms, such as Amaze (for cloud upgrades), RapidX (speeding up software builds), Tensai (automating IT tasks), and Agentverse (AI agents for businesses).

He will be mapping out how these tools grow across the company and building partnerships to help bring more AI innovation into the mix.