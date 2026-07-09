Hexaware names Srinivasan Panchapakesan president and chief platform officer
Business
Hexaware just named Srinivasan Panchapakesan as its new president and chief platform officer, hoping to step up its game in artificial intelligence.
The news gave Hexaware's shares a quick 2.66% boost on Thursday, though the company's stock is still down nearly 30% this year, much more than the Nifty 50's 8% dip.
Panchapakesan to lead Hexaware AI platforms
Panchapakesan is set to head Hexaware's lineup of AI-driven platforms, such as Amaze (for cloud upgrades), RapidX (speeding up software builds), Tensai (automating IT tasks), and Agentverse (AI agents for businesses).
He will be mapping out how these tools grow across the company and building partnerships to help bring more AI innovation into the mix.