Hexaware Q2 profit ₹330cr drops 6.2% as revenue ₹3,845.2cr rises
Business
Hexaware just posted a net profit of ₹330 crore for Q2 CY2026, a 6.2% drop from last quarter.
But here's the twist: their revenue actually grew by 6.4% to ₹3,845.2 crore, and operating margins nudged up too.
So while profits dipped, the company is still moving forward on other fronts.
AI labs credited amid sector growth
Growth came mainly from Healthcare and Insurance, Manufacturing and Consumer, Banking, and Financial Services sectors. Some areas like professional services and Travel and Transportation took a hit.
CEO R. Srikrishna pointed to Hexaware's AI Labs as a key reason they're staying innovative despite challenges.
The company also added over 700 new employees this quarter. CFO Vikash Jain said their recent tech upgrades are transforming how they work.