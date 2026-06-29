The IT services firm has been authorized as a reseller for Amazon Bedrock

Hexaware shares up by 9% today: Here we decode why

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:03 pm Jun 29, 202601:03 pm

What's the story

Shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd skyrocketed by up to 9% today to ₹539 apiece, after the company announced its partnership with Amazon. The IT services firm has been authorized as a reseller for Amazon Bedrock, making it one of the few companies in the world to have this privilege. This strategic move will allow Hexaware to sell, integrate and support Anthropic's Claude models directly to enterprise clients globally.