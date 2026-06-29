Hexaware shares up by 9% today: Here we decode why
What's the story
Shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd skyrocketed by up to 9% today to ₹539 apiece, after the company announced its partnership with Amazon. The IT services firm has been authorized as a reseller for Amazon Bedrock, making it one of the few companies in the world to have this privilege. This strategic move will allow Hexaware to sell, integrate and support Anthropic's Claude models directly to enterprise clients globally.
Strategic alliance
Expanded enterprise AI offerings
The partnership with Amazon will further strengthen Hexaware's AI-first strategy and expand its enterprise AI offerings. It brings Anthropic-powered Claude to the company's enterprise clients, enabling safe and high-performance AI deployment at scale. The Claude model is designed for enterprise use cases across sectors such as healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and transportation.
Client benefits
Advantages of reseller status
Hexaware's reseller status comes with immediate advantages for its clients. These include simplified access to Claude models, faster enterprise deployment, and reduced procurement friction. The company will also provide end-to-end AI delivery, combining Claude with industry solutions and integration services for fully-operational AI systems.
Customization
Customization options for clients
Hexaware's clients will also benefit from scalable customization options such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), custom prompts, and domain turning. These features are aimed at improving relevance and performance. The company believes this arrangement will enable faster innovation by leveraging its delivery capabilities with Anthropic advancements, keeping its clients at the forefront of AI adoption.