Hexaware shares jump more than 10.20% after multi-year Anthropic partnership

With 1,100-plus team members already certified in using Claude, Hexaware will roll out new solutions for IT operations and software engineering.

Clients can tap into these upgrades through Hexaware's Zero Friction Enterprise or by plugging directly into Zerovity.

This move builds on their earlier work reselling Claude via Amazon Bedrock, even though Hexaware's shares are still down about 25% this year and trading below its IPO price.