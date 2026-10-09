Hexaware shares jump more than 10.20% after multi-year Anthropic partnership
Hexaware's stock shot up more than 10.20% this Friday after announcing a multi-year partnership with Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude.
Hexaware has become a preferred partner in the Claude Partner Network, and plans to bring Claude's AI smarts into its Zerovity and AgentVerse platforms, making these tools more powerful for business clients.
Hexaware to roll Claude-based IT solutions
With 1,100-plus team members already certified in using Claude, Hexaware will roll out new solutions for IT operations and software engineering.
Clients can tap into these upgrades through Hexaware's Zero Friction Enterprise or by plugging directly into Zerovity.
This move builds on their earlier work reselling Claude via Amazon Bedrock, even though Hexaware's shares are still down about 25% this year and trading below its IPO price.