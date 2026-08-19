Hexaware Technologies denies breach, says no real evidence found
Business
Hexaware Technologies has pushed back against rumors of a data breach after a threat actor claimed possible exposure of certain employee information.
The company ran an internal check, found no real evidence of a breach, and clarified that any data mentioned was old and not sensitive.
Hexaware rechecks claims, reaffirms data protection
Hexaware told stakeholders its core systems and customer data are secure, thanks to strong security controls.
It is still double-checking the threat actor's claims just to be sure, and says it will take action if needed, reaffirming its promise to keep customer information protected.