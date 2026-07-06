Hexaware Technologies partners with SmartRent to deploy AI with Salesforce
Business
Hexaware Technologies is teaming up with SmartRent to make renting homes smoother and smarter.
Announced Monday, this partnership will use AI-powered tools to upgrade customer support, speed up billing, and make the whole leasing process more efficient with Salesforce's latest tech.
AI tools speed responses and billing
Expect quicker responses thanks to AI voice agents, easier billing with smarter data management, and faster quotes when you're looking for a place.
Hexaware says its goal is real results that help SmartRent grow and stay ahead, so both renters and property managers should see things run a lot more smoothly soon.