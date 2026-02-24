Hexaware's RapidX platform gets AWS integration for AI-enabled SDLC

RapidX works with the Kiro agentic IDE and uses smart features like virtual subject matter experts and models that turn plain language into ready-to-use code. It can run in your own AWS setup, supports private large language models through Amazon Bedrock, and includes built-in security, data controls, monitoring, and audit tools.

Quicker project turnarounds

With RapidX, developers can expect quicker project turnarounds and less time spent on repetitive tasks.

As Hexaware's Sanjay Salunkhe puts it, "With RapidX(r) and Kiro, we aim to bring more structure, standards, and traceability into the SDLC so large programs can move faster without increasing delivery risk. "—meaning fewer headaches for dev teams trying to keep up in a fast-moving tech world.