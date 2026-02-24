Hexaware's RapidX platform gets AWS integration for AI-enabled SDLC
Hexaware is expanding its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to roll out AI-enabled SDLC solutions and to integrate its existing RapidX(r) platform, an AI-powered platform that helps developers move from idea to finished product faster, with the Kiro IDE.
By using generative AI, RapidX aims to streamline every step of building software, making the whole process smoother and more efficient.
RapidX and Kiro IDE
RapidX works with the Kiro agentic IDE and uses smart features like virtual subject matter experts and models that turn plain language into ready-to-use code.
It can run in your own AWS setup, supports private large language models through Amazon Bedrock, and includes built-in security, data controls, monitoring, and audit tools.
Quicker project turnarounds
With RapidX, developers can expect quicker project turnarounds and less time spent on repetitive tasks.
As Hexaware's Sanjay Salunkhe puts it, "With RapidX(r) and Kiro, we aim to bring more structure, standards, and traceability into the SDLC so large programs can move faster without increasing delivery risk. "—meaning fewer headaches for dev teams trying to keep up in a fast-moving tech world.