HFCL hits upper circuit at ₹268.81 after Q2 ₹394.22cr profit
Business
HFCL just had a huge moment on the stock market, hitting its upper circuit at ₹268.81 after posting a massive 448.14% jump in second-quarter profits, now at ₹394.22 crore.
Revenue also shot up by 143.62%, and their profit margins are looking stronger than ever.
HFCL targets 80% revenue growth
The company's aiming even higher, with plans for at least 80% revenue growth for full-year FY27 and a hefty ₹28,911 crore order book that should keep them busy for years.
They're investing big in optical fiber and targeting defense projects too.
So far in 2026, HFCL's stock is up almost 290%, while the Nifty 500 has actually dropped, showing investors are seriously backing their future moves.