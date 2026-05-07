HFCL Limited gains nearly 98% on Q4FY26 results, ₹84.23cr orders

Q4 profit ₹178.5cr, revenue ₹1,824cr

HFCL just reported a net profit of ₹178.5 crore for Q4FY26, a huge turnaround from last year's loss, and revenue more than doubled to ₹1,824 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week high on May 7, pushing its market cap to ₹22,316 crore.

While the share price looks overbought (RSI-14 at 91), mutual funds are still buying in (up to 6.92%), though foreign investors trimmed their stake slightly to 7.08%.