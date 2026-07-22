HFCL posts record Q1 profit ₹245.6cr on AI, export gains
Business
HFCL just posted its biggest-ever quarterly profit of ₹245.6 crore for Q1 FY2027. The jump comes from booming demand for AI-powered data centers and a major boost in exports.
Revenue more than doubled to ₹1,914.98 crore, and EBITDA margin expanded to 23.25%, showing how quickly the company is scaling up.
HFCL raises revenue guidance to 40%
Riding this momentum, HFCL has raised its revenue growth forecast for FY2027 to 40%.
Exports now make up over half of its income, and the product business is stronger than ever at 85% of total revenue.
The company's order book hit a record ₹26,665 crore, and it's branching out into defense tech like ammunition and surveillance gear, betting big on India's push for modernization.