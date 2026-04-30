HFCL posts ₹184.45 cr March quarter profit, revenue up 128%
Business
HFCL Limited just pulled off a big comeback, posting a ₹184.45 crore profit for the March 2026 quarter, way up from last year's ₹83.30 crore loss.
The boost came from strong demand for its telecom products and its expanding business overseas, which pushed revenue up by 128% to ₹1,824 crore.
Order book doubles to ₹21,206 cr
Looking at the full year, HFCL's revenue climbed over 21% to ₹4,949.27 crore and profits nearly doubled to ₹329.44 crore.
Its order book also more than doubled to ₹21,206 crore compared to last year.
To keep the momentum going and cut down on imports, HFCL is investing ₹580 crore in a new optical fiber preform manufacturing facility.