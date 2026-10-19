HFCL raises FY27 revenue growth to 80% and expects ₹9,000cr
Business
HFCL, a Gurugram-based technology company, just forecasting its FY27 revenue growth estimate from 20% all the way up to 80%, expecting at least ₹9,000 crore (and maybe even ₹10,000 crore) if things keep going strong.
The main reason? Huge demand from expanding data centers worldwide.
HFCL scales manufacturing, order book ₹29,000cr
To keep up, HFCL is scaling up its manufacturing and has a hefty order book of nearly ₹29,000 crore.
The company's defense business is also picking up speed, forecasting revenues of ₹2,000 crore in FY28.
After solid Q2FY27 results, Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said he believes revenue growth could be 20-25% next year.