HFCL shares rise 2% after ₹495.8cr overseas optical fiber contract
Business
HFCL's stock got a boost this Friday, rising 2% after the company scored a big export deal worth approximately ₹495.8 crore ($51.98 million).
The contract, awarded to its overseas arm, is all about delivering optical fiber solutions for a major international client and should wrap up by December 2026.
With HFCL's market value already up over 30% in the past month, investors seem pretty upbeat about its global game.
HFCL pushes globally recognized technology
HFCL has built a solid reputation in telecom by focusing on manufacturing capabilities and technology expertise.
This new order highlights their push for high-quality, globally recognized tech.
The company's leadership sounds confident about growing even more worldwide in the coming years.