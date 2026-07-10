HFCL shares rise 2% after ₹495.8cr overseas optical fiber contract Business Jul 10, 2026

HFCL's stock got a boost this Friday, rising 2% after the company scored a big export deal worth approximately ₹495.8 crore ($51.98 million).

The contract, awarded to its overseas arm, is all about delivering optical fiber solutions for a major international client and should wrap up by December 2026.

With HFCL's market value already up over 30% in the past month, investors seem pretty upbeat about its global game.