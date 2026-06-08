HFCL stock falls nearly 10% after 165% rally selloff
HFCL's stock just took a sharp turn, down nearly 10% in two days, including a quick dip to ₹177.87 on Monday.
This comes right after a wild 165% surge earlier this year, mostly because investors are cashing out profits.
The big rally was all about booming demand for optical fiber networks and strong defense orders as digital infrastructure gets a boost from the AI wave.
Revenue ₹1,824cr net profit ₹184cr
HFCL posted impressive March 2026 numbers: revenue nearly doubled to ₹1,824 crore and net profit bounced back from an ₹83 crore loss to ₹184 crore.
They also snagged a fresh defense order worth ₹135 crore.
Still, the stock's price-to-earnings ratio is sky-high at nearly 92 and its RSI is at 73, meaning it's overbought and might chill for a bit before making any new moves.