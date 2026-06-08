HFCL stock falls nearly 10% after 165% rally selloff Business Jun 08, 2026

HFCL's stock just took a sharp turn, down nearly 10% in two days, including a quick dip to ₹177.87 on Monday.

This comes right after a wild 165% surge earlier this year, mostly because investors are cashing out profits.

The big rally was all about booming demand for optical fiber networks and strong defense orders as digital infrastructure gets a boost from the AI wave.