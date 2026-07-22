HFCL to invest ₹215cr in data center fiber assembly plant
Business
HFCL, a major Indian telecom gear maker, is investing ₹2.15 billion in a brand-new facility to make high-speed connectivity products for data centers.
The plant will focus on advanced fiber assemblies, key parts that help power everything from AI tools to cloud services.
HFCL to make 270,000 assemblies annually
With more AI, cloud computing, and massive data centers popping up worldwide, the need for faster connections is booming.
HFCL's new unit aims to produce 270,000 assemblies each year and plans to open by September 2027, helping meet global demand for smarter, quicker tech infrastructure.