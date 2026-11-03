HGS India IPO oversubscribed 219x, sought ₹34.56 cr at ₹120

HGS India's IPO was on its final day of bidding with an eye-popping 219x oversubscription.

The company set out to raise ₹34.56 crore by offering shares at ₹120 each, but demand went through the roof, especially from non-institutional investors, who subscribed 416.7 times.

Retail and qualified institutional buyers were also keen, with subscriptions of 218.6 times and 128.3 times.