Hical, Safran sign MoU exploring Rafale fuel-fluid JV in India

Hical has already expanded with a new facility near Bengaluru, aiming to take on even more complex projects for Rafale jets.

Its managing director, Yashas Jaiveer, called this move "we move into more complex systems manufacturing for demanding aerospace platforms such as Rafale."

Safran's Joel Berkoukchi also highlighted that this proposed partnership reflects Safran Aerosystems's continued commitment to India and to the development of its private sector aerospace ecosystem, helping meet both Indian and international needs.