Hical, Safran sign MoU exploring Rafale fuel-fluid JV in India
Hical Technologies and Safran Aerosystems just signed an MoU to explore a joint venture in India that would focus on complex fuel and fluid systems for Dassault Rafale fighter jets.
This partnership is part of the Make in India push, helping bring more high-tech aerospace work into the country and connecting India to the global jet supply chain.
Hical Technologies opens facility near Bengaluru
Hical has already expanded with a new facility near Bengaluru, aiming to take on even more complex projects for Rafale jets.
Its managing director, Yashas Jaiveer, called this move "we move into more complex systems manufacturing for demanding aerospace platforms such as Rafale."
Safran's Joel Berkoukchi also highlighted that this proposed partnership reflects Safran Aerosystems's continued commitment to India and to the development of its private sector aerospace ecosystem, helping meet both Indian and international needs.