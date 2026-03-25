Highness Microelectronics IPO: Issue oversubscribed 8.13 times

Retail investors really showed up

Retail investors really showed up, oversubscribing their shares by over 12 times, while non-institutional investors weren't far behind at nearly nine times.

In contrast, big institutional buyers barely participated, subscribing to just 4% of their quota.

Before the IPO opened, Highness Microelectronics had already raised ₹6.13 crore from anchor investors on March 23.

The funds will help with working capital and general business needs, and there's still time to apply (the offer closes March 27).