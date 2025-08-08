Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment today: Here's how to check

Shares are trading at a premium in the gray market

This IPO was a hot ticket—oversubscribed by over 300 times! Priced between ₹65 and ₹70 per share, it aimed to raise ₹130 crore.

The buzz is real: shares are already trading at a ₹36 premium in the gray market.

Mark your calendar—the official stock market debut is set for August 12 on BSE and NSE.