Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment today: Here's how to check
The allotment for Highway Infrastructure Ltd's IPO drops today. If you applied, you can check your status online through BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services.
Shares will hit your demat account by August 11 if you got lucky, and refunds will be processed the same day.
Shares are trading at a premium in the gray market
This IPO was a hot ticket—oversubscribed by over 300 times! Priced between ₹65 and ₹70 per share, it aimed to raise ₹130 crore.
The buzz is real: shares are already trading at a ₹36 premium in the gray market.
Mark your calendar—the official stock market debut is set for August 12 on BSE and NSE.