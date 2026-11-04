Highway infrastructure shares jump 61.76% after ₹198.31 cr CPWD win
Highway Infrastructure Ltd. just had a wild month on the stock market, with shares jumping 61.76% to ₹71.11 as of November 4.
The big boost? They landed their largest-ever civil construction contract: ₹198.31 crore from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).
Shares even touched ₹73.89 on November 4, showing investors are definitely paying attention.
Highway infrastructure order book ₹1,776.19 cr
The CPWD deal has Highway Infrastructure building new facilities for the CISF's 12th Reserve Battalion in Madhya Pradesh over the next two years, taking their total order book to a hefty ₹1,776.19 crore.
Add in earlier contracts from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and smart moves like raising funds and buying a majority stake in Indore Highway Real Estates Private Limited, and it's clear why investors are feeling confident about where this company is headed.