Hillhouse Investments to double India assets in 2-3 years
Hillhouse Investments, a major Singapore-based firm, is gearing up to double its investments in India over the next 2-3 years.
It has already put more than $2 billion into real estate, private equity, and credit sectors here, and currently manages about $4 billion in Indian assets.
Its big plan? Build a platform that rides on India's fast-paced economic growth and tech boom.
Hillhouse eyes India real estate datacenters
Hillhouse is especially interested in India's real estate and data center markets. India happens to be its largest real estate market in Asia, with more than $1 billion invested so far.
Joe Gagnon, co-head of Real Assets, Hillhouse Investments, says better infrastructure, easier business rules, and legal reforms are making India a hotspot for investors.
India produces 20% data 2-3% capacity
Data centers are another big opportunity: India produces 20% of the world's data but only has 2% to 3% of global data center capacity.
Siddhartha Gupta, founder, Alta Capital, points out this gap means there's room for massive investment as demand grows quickly.