Himachal Pradesh passes bill imposing green cess capped at ₹25
Himachal Pradesh just passed a bill to add a green cess (basically, an environmental tax) on specified goods transported outside Himachal Pradesh by road.
The charge cannot exceed ₹25 per ton, depending on what's being transported.
The idea is to target only goods transported through mechanical vehicles, so if you're flying stuff in or out, this doesn't apply.
Opposition fears costs CM highlights exemptions
There's been some pushback, with opposition leaders worried it'll make things more expensive for locals and transporters.
But the chief minister reassured everyone that the new tax only applies to specified goods and resources transported outside Himachal Pradesh (think cement factory supplies) and skips over local transport as well as basics like sand and gravel.