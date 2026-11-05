Himachal Pradesh replaces Himcare with Birla Sun Life ₹10L cover
Business
Himachal Pradesh is rolling out a new health insurance scheme, replacing Himcare, that bumps up coverage to ₹10 lakh per family, double the previous limit.
Birla Sun Life will run the show after winning the contract, and there is a dedicated help center coming to make it easier for people to get their issues sorted.
Himachal Pradesh sets ₹420Cr budget
This upgrade mainly helps families below the poverty line and those on other welfare schemes.
The state plans to pay about ₹4,200 per family to the insurer, with an annual budget of ₹420 crore set aside.
At first, only government hospitals and private centers offering dialysis are covered, but officials say more services could be added down the line.
Existing Himcare cardholders keep their current benefits until their cards expire.