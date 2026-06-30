Himadri Speciality Chemical to build 100 GWh battery materials plant

Himadri expects ₹30,000cr revenue boost

Himadri expects the new facility to add about ₹30,000 crore to its revenue over five years.

It is also doubling down on innovation by investing more in its partnership with U.S.-based International Battery Company, aiming to bring advanced battery tech like lithium iron phosphate (LFP) materials into wider use.

More details on the project's spending plans are coming soon.