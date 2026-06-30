Himadri Speciality Chemical to build 100 GWh battery materials plant
Business
Himadri Speciality Chemical is gearing up to build a massive 100-GWh plant to make battery materials for electric vehicles.
The news sent its stock price jumping on Tuesday, showing just how big this move could be.
Himadri expects ₹30,000cr revenue boost
Himadri expects the new facility to add about ₹30,000 crore to its revenue over five years.
It is also doubling down on innovation by investing more in its partnership with U.S.-based International Battery Company, aiming to bring advanced battery tech like lithium iron phosphate (LFP) materials into wider use.
More details on the project's spending plans are coming soon.