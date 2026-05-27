Himalaya Wealth Managers launches Himalaya SME Scheme-I with ₹250cr corpus
Business
Himalaya Wealth Managers just rolled out a ₹250 crore target corpus with a ₹250 crore green shoe option (Himalaya SME Scheme-I) to back promising small and medium businesses (SMEs) in India.
The goal? Help growth-stage companies in fields like aerospace, healthcare, renewable energy, EVs, agri-tech, and industrial automation get the funding they need to level up.
Fund targets gross IRR over 20%
Led by Deena Mehta, Manohar Lal Vij, Asit C Mehta and Jatin Tehri, the fund wants to partner with niche market leaders who are ready to scale up and become more professionally run.
They're targeting a solid gross IRR of over 20% by investing smartly and supporting these businesses as they grow.