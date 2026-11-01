Himes urges probe focus on Alice Huang over Jensen Huang
Incoming House Intelligence Committee chair Jim Himes said the investigation should focus more on Alice Huang than on Jensen Huang over concerns about AI chip transfers to China.
Himes told CNN on State of the Union with Jake Tapper, "I am a lot less interested in Jensen Huang than I am in Alice Huang," especially as Huang prepares to testify before Congress.
Alice Huang faces chip transfer accusations
Alice was CEO of a major NVIDIA client in Asia and is accused of helping move advanced AI chips into China, raising big national security questions.
Some US officials are worried she might have ties to Chinese intelligence, but opinions are split.
As Himes put it, "I am a lot less interested in Jensen Huang than I am in Alice Huang," and he wants answers about whether any of it reached the Chinese government.