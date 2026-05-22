Hindalco Q4 FY26 net profit ₹2,934cr up 88% ₹5 dividend
Business
Hindalco Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, just reported a net profit of ₹2,934 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, an impressive 88% jump from last year.
Revenue also climbed by 36.3% to ₹34,244 crore.
If you own shares, there's more good news: Hindalco announced a final dividend of ₹5 per share.
Hindalco EBITDA up 72% margins 15%
The company's operational performance was solid this quarter, with EBITDA up 72% year over year to ₹5,145 crore and margins improving to 15%.
All in all, Hindalco is showing strong growth and rewarding its investors.