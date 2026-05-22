Hindalco Q4 FY26 net profit ₹2,934cr up 88% ₹5 dividend Business May 22, 2026

Hindalco Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, just reported a net profit of ₹2,934 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, an impressive 88% jump from last year.

Revenue also climbed by 36.3% to ₹34,244 crore.

If you own shares, there's more good news: Hindalco announced a final dividend of ₹5 per share.