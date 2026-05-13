Hindalco shares jump nearly 4% ahead of May 22 results
Hindalco Industries's stock shot up nearly 4% to ₹1,077.90 after the company revealed it will announce its Q4 and full-year results on May 22.
Investors seemed excited, with shares opening higher than the previous day's close.
A conference call is also planned right after the numbers drop.
Novelis call May 19 $403 million EBITDA
Novelis, Hindalco's wholly owned subsidiary, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 19, after announcing its financial results for the March quarter.
Analysts expect strong numbers from Hindalco: India EBITDA could hit ₹55.4 billion, boosted by higher aluminum prices on a sequential basis and stronger commodity prices.
Novelis's EBITDA is estimated at $403 million. Despite a dip year over year, it's up 16% from last quarter thanks to robust demand for packaging and continued mitigation efforts to offset tariffs and the Oswego issue.
Hindalco's stock has been on a roll lately, up 10% in the past month and showing massive returns over the last few years.