Hindalco's profit nosedives 45% in Q3 FY26

Despite Q3 FY26's setback, Hindalco is seeing overall growth

Nine months ended Dec 31, 2025 (9 million FY26) revenue is up to nearly ₹2 lakh crore, thanks to strong demand for aluminum and solid performance in India.

The India business even set a new profit record this quarter.

Meanwhile, their global arm Novelis saw sales rise but faced some hiccups from lower shipments and plant disruptions.

If you're watching the metals sector or thinking about investing, these ups and downs are worth keeping an eye on.