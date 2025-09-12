Next Article
Hindalco's stock jumps 2% on record annual profit
Hindalco's stock jumped 2% to ₹757.90 on Friday, thanks to its strongest annual performance yet.
For FY2025, revenue hit ₹2,38,496 crore (up 10%), and net profit soared 58% to ₹16,002 crore—big wins across aluminum, copper, and downstream segments.
EPS rises to ₹72.05
If you're watching the markets or just curious about big business moves, Hindalco's success stands out.
Earnings per share shot up from ₹45.71 last year to ₹72.05 this year—a clear sign the company is getting more profitable and efficient.
Quarterly highlights and future outlook
The latest quarter was especially strong: revenue climbed 16% year-on-year and profit rose 66%.
Aluminum operations led with standout margins of 47%, while steady cash flow and ongoing investments are helping keep the momentum going.