Indian firms go global: $11B spent on overseas acquisitions
Indian firms aren't holding back in 2025—they've already wrapped up nearly 100 international mergers and acquisitions worth over $11 billion by August.
This follows a record $17 billion spent on similar deals last year.
The big idea? It's less about risky bets and more about smart, strategic fits to help them grow worldwide.
Strategic picks over risky bets
Instead of chasing quick wins, Indian companies are targeting gaps in technology, markets, and products.
Sumeet Abrol from Grant Thornton Bharat LLP points out that they're taking a disciplined approach to manage risks.
Bhavesh Shah at Equirus adds that these moves are all about boosting capabilities—not just buying for the sake of it.
With global trade shifts like US tariffs in play, strong cash flows and careful planning are helping Indian firms stay competitive on the world stage.