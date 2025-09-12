Indian firms go global: $11B spent on overseas acquisitions

Strategic picks over risky bets

Instead of chasing quick wins, Indian companies are targeting gaps in technology, markets, and products.

Sumeet Abrol from Grant Thornton Bharat LLP points out that they're taking a disciplined approach to manage risks.

Bhavesh Shah at Equirus adds that these moves are all about boosting capabilities—not just buying for the sake of it.

With global trade shifts like US tariffs in play, strong cash flows and careful planning are helping Indian firms stay competitive on the world stage.