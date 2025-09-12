Next Article
Jindal Stainless's revenue triples in 5 years : Why stock fell
Jindal Stainless shares slipped 2% on Friday, closing at ₹745.95—even though the company's been on a steady growth streak.
Over the past five years, revenue jumped from ₹12,188 crore in 2021 to ₹39,312 crore in 2025, and profits hit ₹2,543 crore this year.
Final dividend of ₹2 per share announced
Staying true to its shareholders, Jindal Stainless announced a final dividend of ₹2 per share for August 22, 2025.
The company is also supplying stainless steel for Bangalore's expanding metro system—showing it's not just about numbers but about shaping real-world projects too.
Despite the recent price dip, investor confidence remains strong thanks to solid financials and active involvement in India's infrastructure scene.