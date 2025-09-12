Jindal Stainless's revenue triples in 5 years : Why stock fell

Final dividend of ₹2 per share announced

Staying true to its shareholders, Jindal Stainless announced a final dividend of ₹2 per share for August 22, 2025.

The company is also supplying stainless steel for Bangalore's expanding metro system—showing it's not just about numbers but about shaping real-world projects too.

Despite the recent price dip, investor confidence remains strong thanks to solid financials and active involvement in India's infrastructure scene.