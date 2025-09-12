Kalyan Jewellers's FY25 dividend payout date announced
Kalyan Jewellers is sharing some good news with its shareholders—a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.
If you're on record by September 5, you're in line to get paid on October 12, 2025.
AGM highlights: Directors reappointed, auditor appointed
The AGM, held online and chaired by Vinod Rai, covered more than just dividends.
TS Kalyanaraman and TK Ramesh were reappointed as directors, and MR Thiagarajan stepped in as Secretarial Auditor.
The board also looked at Chairman Rai's pay for next year, which might cross half of all non-executive directors' total compensation.
Results and voting
This was Kalyan's 17th AGM and it wrapped up smoothly at 12:30pm on September 12.
Financial results for FY25 were shared, and shareholders voted remotely from September 9-11—with results headed to the stock exchanges soon.