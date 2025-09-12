Kalyan Jewellers's FY25 dividend payout date announced

AGM highlights: Directors reappointed, auditor appointed

The AGM, held online and chaired by Vinod Rai, covered more than just dividends.

TS Kalyanaraman and TK Ramesh were reappointed as directors, and MR Thiagarajan stepped in as Secretarial Auditor.

The board also looked at Chairman Rai's pay for next year, which might cross half of all non-executive directors' total compensation.