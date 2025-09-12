Why Premier Energies's stellar FY25 results couldn't save its stock Business Sep 12, 2025

Premier Energies just posted some seriously impressive numbers for FY25, with revenue more than doubling to ₹6,518.75 crore and net profit jumping over 300% to ₹936.42 crore compared to last year's profit.

Still, the stock slipped 2.23% on Friday to ₹1,043.30.