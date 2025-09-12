Next Article
Why Premier Energies's stellar FY25 results couldn't save its stock
Premier Energies just posted some seriously impressive numbers for FY25, with revenue more than doubling to ₹6,518.75 crore and net profit jumping over 300% to ₹936.42 crore compared to last year's profit.
Still, the stock slipped 2.23% on Friday to ₹1,043.30.
The dip's story
Even with those big wins—like stronger cash flow and a much healthier debt-to-equity ratio—the recent dip seems tied to cautious market vibes on September 5, 2025, showing that even great results can get overshadowed by short-term investor nerves.