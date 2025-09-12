Next Article
Muthoot Microfin to raise ₹100cr via NCDs
Muthoot Microfin just announced they're raising ₹100 crore by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).
The move was approved in a committee meeting on September 12, 2025.
They'll be offering 1 lakh NCDs at ₹10,000 each, but only to select investors—not the general public.
For more details, see the official release
The official word came from Neethu Ajay, Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary, who digitally signed the announcement.
Muthoot Microfin is listed on both BSE (544055) and NSE (MUTHOOTMF), with headquarters in Mumbai and offices in Kochi.
Got questions? You can reach out at +91-484-4277500 or info@muthootmicrofin.com.