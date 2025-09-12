Aditya Birla Capital's stock hits all-time high: What's the matter
Aditya Birla Capital's stock jumped to an all-time high of ₹294.40 on Friday, closing at ₹293.85.
This boost reflects rising investor confidence, even as net profit dipped a bit this year to ₹2,965 crore from last year's ₹3,135 crore.
Still, overall revenue climbed to ₹40,590 crore in FY25 from ₹34,506 crore in FY24.
Revenue growth in FY25
The company's revenue is growing fast—even if profits are a little wobbly—which is catching investors' eyes.
In the June 2025 quarter alone, they pulled in ₹9,503 crore in revenue and earned ₹743 crore in net profit; earnings per share dropped slightly to ₹12.80 from last year's ₹13.05.
Total assets over ₹2.79 lakh crore
Aditya Birla Capital also grew its total assets to over ₹2.79 lakh crore by March 2025 and raised its debt-to-equity ratio a bit.
Plus, they just gave out over 46,000 shares through employee stock options and hosted an investor meet this week—indicating their efforts to engage shareholders and motivate employees.