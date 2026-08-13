Hinduja Group commits ₹2,500cr investment across sectors in Tamil Nadu
The Hinduja Group just announced a huge ₹2,500 crore investment in Tamil Nadu, covering everything from renewable energy and electric vehicles to finance and digital solutions.
Chairman Ashok Hinduja said they're backing the state because of its strong industry scene and talented people.
Part of the plan includes over 200 MW of renewable energy projects spanning solar, wind, and battery technologies.
OHM Global to operationalise TN e-buses
Get ready for electric busses on Tamil Nadu's roads: OHM Global Mobility Ltd. will operationalise electric busses for public transport in Tamil Nadu.
The Hinduja Group already runs major businesses here like Ashok Leyland and Gulf Oil India, so this new investment really highlights their long-term commitment to making Tamil Nadu a hub for clean energy and smart mobility.